A Link Between Worlds: Celebrating a Classic Zelda Title

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is often heralded as one of the best adventure games of the past 25 years. With the nefarious Ganon once again scheming to conquer the land, it’s up to Link to traverse through time, space, and yet another aggravating water temple to save the Kingdom of Hyrule.
While the epic for the N64 is celebrating a major birthday this year, inspiring tribute mash-up videos and social media celebrations, another classic Zelda title is quietly celebrating a major milestone of its own. In November 2013, A Link Between Worlds made its way onto the Nintendo 3DS, reimagining what a 2D Zelda title could be. It follows many of the same tropes as most games in Nintendo’s storied RPG series, embracing the intense dungeon-crawling and puzzle-solving of its spiritual predecessor, 1992’s A Link to the Past for the Super Nintendo. But it stands the test of time because it embraces the experimental nature of the series, offering a plethora of gimmicks and mechanics were early forerunners of the innovations seen in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom so amazin
