Make life easier and keep your young ones healthy, safe and entertained with the following mobile apps. (Envato Elements pic)

For those who have young children, and are looking for apps that could simplify your life and keep you organised through the chaos of parenthood, here are nine tried-and-tested recommendations by team makchic.You won’t have to scroll through different types of white noise to find the one that best calms your child: the carefully chosen sound patterns on this sleep app have been designed through physics and musical science to give everyone a good night’s sleep.

Send your little one to dreamland within minutes with Play Mode; stay asleep with Listen Mode; and develop healthy sleep habits with Sleep Tracking Mode. Check out personalised games and things to do based on your baby’s developmental needs, and keep track using progress charts in each growth area such as sleep, language acquisition, breastfeeding, and nutrition. headtopics.com

To that end, FamiSafe is an ideal solution for keeping your children secure online. This all-in-one app features screentime control and location tracking, family links for parents, activity reports, website filtering, game/pornography blocking, as well as suspicious-photo and text detection on social media.

There’s a reason Cozi was called a “must-have” app by America’s “Today” show for a more coordinated life! Keep your family in sync with a shared calendar, reminders, grocery list, to-do list, and more.This is a comprehensive yet simple breastfeeding tracker so you can log feeds, diaper changes and sleep patterns with a quick one-handed tap. headtopics.com

