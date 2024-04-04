823 companies sign bank guarantee agreements with Ministry of Health for foreign workers' medical access

A total of 823 companies have signed bank guarantee agreements with the Ministry of Health (MOH) as of February to enable their foreign workers to gain access to medical facilities at MOH clinics and hospitals. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that through the agreement, the private companies are required to pay a bank guarantee based on the number of their employees.
“For example, a private company is required to furnish a bank guarantee amounting to RM2,500 if its employees reach 200 people. “If medical bills are not settled within the allocated time frame, the bank guarantee will be deducted to cover the outstanding payments,” he said during a question and answer session at Dewan Negara today. He said this in reply to a question from Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim, who wanted to know whether the MOH would introduce new procedures for foreign patients seeking treatment at government clinics and hospital
