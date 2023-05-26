8-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Book Author in Malaysia

Most kids spend their time playing or watching TV. But Karen Chew decided she had better things to do – like write and publish a book! Titled, “What can an 8-year-old tell you?’, her book was launched on Nov 5 at Eslite Spectrum in Starhill here. And that’s not all. She received recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records as the “Youngest Book Author” on Oct 16 – just two days before she turned 11.

She also received the title “The Youngest Non-Fiction Published Author in Malaysia” by Youth Achievement Records on Nov 5. “Children grow up reading books written by adults. Could you imagine a world where children grow up reading books written by children?” Chew told FMT, adding that she wrote the book to fulfil her need to express herself. Published by Kanyin Publications, the book includes her views on topics such as depression, addiction and her experience as a world schooler. World schoolers, Chew described in her book, are those who travel around the world to learn, namely from other people and their culture





🏆 3. DailyExpress_MY » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia anticipates 18 million foreign visitors this year, says Tourism Malaysia D-GKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysia is poised to surpass its international tourist arrival target for this year by achieving an arrival of at least 18 million visitors, exceeding the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Malaysia anticipates 18 million foreign visitors this year, says Tourism Malaysia DGThe target was set based on various factors, namely the increase in airline frequency, expansion of chartered operating flights, and the allure of year-end holidays theSun theSundaily travel tourism Malaysianews

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

11-Year-Old Malaysian Girl Becomes Youngest Book AuthorKaren Chew, an 11-year-old girl from Malaysia, has been recognized as the youngest book author by the Malaysia Book of Records and Youth Achievement Records for her book 'What can an 8-year-old tell you?'. She aims to inspire children to read books written by children.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Malaysia’s First Mobile Charging Vehicle Presented By BMW Group Malaysia And EV ConnectionBMW Group Malaysia has launched a first-of-its-kind mobile-charging second-life battery programme, partnering with EV Connection to repurpose batterie...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

How Malaysia Stole The Name 'Malaysia' From The Philippines | TRPThe process of changing a country or city’s name isn’t exactly uncommon.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Neta V Malaysia: Recap of Malaysia's cheapest EV - SoyaCincauThe Neta V is the most affordable electric vehicle in the country right now, slipping just under the RM100,000 mark. But it's also been compromised to hit the price point, as you'll find out in this video.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »