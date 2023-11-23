7 Must-Have Luxury Makeup Products & Their Budget-Friendly Dupes

The makeup industry is currently booming, with thousands of content creators creating tutorials on how to achieve various unique looks with just the flick of a brush. Since TikTok's inception, a vibrant array of makeup trends have taken over social media. From the radiant allure of the dewy douyin look to the vibrant colours of the e-girl aesthetic, the beauty landscape is now a space that welcomes every creative regardless of their background and identity.





