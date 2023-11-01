7 hostages killed in Israel’s bombing of Gazan refugee camp

Dozens of bodies were seen yesterday at the Jabalia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex. No details were given and it was not possible to independently verify the claim. The military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, previously announced that “almost 50” hostages had been killed in earlier raids.

Israel’s raid on the Jabalia camp was one of thousands since the attacks which the Hamas health ministry says have killed more than 8,500 people, two-thirds of them women and children. It added that “Hamas’ underground military infrastructure beneath these buildings collapsed,” in the strike, and “many Hamas terrorists” were killed.

