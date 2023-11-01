655 delayed, sick and abandoned housing projects as of Sept 30

According to him, they comprised 68 delayed projects, 476 problematic projects and 111 confirmed abandoned projects. TFST emphasises the need to protect the interests of affected buyers while developers address the problem of delayed, troubled and abandoned projects.

“Therefore, TFST can consider recommending that projects under government or state authority housing programmes like these receive benefits from the Special Guarantee Fund amounting to RM1 billion, as announced in the MADANI 2024 Budget once it is approved.

“TFST continues its various efforts through engagement sessions which are hoped to be avenues for all parties to examine and identify the main issues affecting the housing industry in the country,“ he said in a statement today.

The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) planned to organise a seminar on Reviving Abandoned Private Housing Projects on Nov 16, with the aim of establishing collaboration, strategic approaches and shared experiences among stakeholders involved in the effort to revive abandoned private housing projects, added Akmal Nasrullah.

“In the seminar, developers, rescuers and liquidators can share experiences, suggest new ideas and propose improvements for reviving abandoned projects and providing valuable insights into the revitalisation efforts,“ he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said KPKT, through TFST, is committed to continuing the national agenda in assisting the recovery of troubled private housing projects categorised as delayed, sick or abandoned, to alleviate the burden on the people.

