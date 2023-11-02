– 640 km range with 350 kW DC charging, 664 hp/1,057 Nm; with Multi-Flex Midgate

Powering the electric drivetrain is a 24-module Ultium battery pack, supplying power to a pair of electric motors which provide all-wheel-drive in both launch variants. The Crew Cab (double cab) body layout is the sole body configuration offered in the Silverado EV range.

Both the RST and WT variants of the Silverado EV support DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, which translates to the replenishing of 160 km of range in 10 minutes based on internal estimates, says Chevrolet. An accessory power bar can be used to tap into the PowerBase system of the Silverado EV, which offers up to 10.2 kW of power through up to 10 outlets for work site power tools, appliances or recreational equipment.

The base WT is rated to produce 510 hp and 833 Nm of torque, enabling a tow rating of 3.6 tonnes and a payload capacity of 545 kg. Following the market launch of the Silverado EV, the battery-electric pick-up truck will be offered with a Max Tow package for a trailer load capacity of nine tonnes, says Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, the higher-specification RST gets an uprated pair of electric motors which are rated to produce 664 hp and 1,057 Nm of torque in Wide Open Watts mode, offering the top trim level a maximum trailer load rating of 4.5 tonnes and a payload capacity of 590 kg. In terms of peak sprinting performance, the RST does the 0-96 km/h measure in under 4.5 seconds, according to an internal General Motors estimate.

The RST variant can also be specified with the Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release that offers a partial opening of the tailgate, and also comes standard with the Advanced Trailering System. Both RST and WT variants receive a Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, integrated trailer brake controller as well as hitch guidance.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Bargain hunting may emerge on Bursa todayThe benchmark index is expected to move within the 1,440-1,450 range.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Norway believes Israel may have not fully respected international lawABU DHABI, Oct 31 — Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza that has levelled neighbourhoods and killed thousands of Palestinians, its...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: New Koga Pace B05 e-bike with a 250W Bosch motor, 750Wh battery, and 240km range launchedLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: MB: Toilet maintenance projects at 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan fully completedSEREMBAN, Nov 1 — The toilet maintenance projects in 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan have been fully completed as of last month, according to the Menteri Besar Datuk Seri...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: MB: Toilet maintenance projects at 169 schools in N.Sembilan fully completedSEREMBAN: The toilet maintenance projects in 169 schools in Negeri Sembilan have been fully completed as of last month, according to the Menteri Besar...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Malaysia Airlines to fully restore in-flight meal services by November 15SEPANG, Nov 2 ― The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is confident in fully restoring Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s (MAB) in-flight meal services by November 15, 2023, with better...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕