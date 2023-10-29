60 out of 67 PoP Phase 1 projects completed in Sabah

: A total of 60 out of the 67 Point of Presence (PoP) projects planned under Phase 1 have been completed so far, involving at least 6,000 premises that will receive high-speed broadband internet services throughout Sabah.

“We understand that various problems occurred, causing Phase 1 of the PoP project to suffer delays, such as permit issues, charges... we want these problems to be overcome to ensure Phase 2 of the PoP runs smoothly,” he said.

He said the PoP in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) area has been completed, involving KKIP Industrial Zone 7, while three more PoPs are being built and all four PoPs in KKIP will provide high-speed internet facilities to 400 premises. headtopics.com

He said the support of high-speed and stable fibre optic broadband infrastructure will provide efficient digitalisation accessibility and encourage the expansion of industrial activities, increasing investment, especially in new industrial areas.

“In addition, this initiative will also provide opportunities to improve the economy based on the digital economy in rural areas. Rural folk can carry out various transactions, including home businesses online with access to a quality and comprehensive internet network,” he said. headtopics.com

