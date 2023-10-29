60 out of 67 PoP Phase 1 projects completed in Sabah

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the implementation of Phase 2 of the PoP project in Sabah will involve 636 areas and, at the same time, a working paper will be prepared to identify problems faced during the implementation of Phase 1, such as delays.

He said this at the launch of the Industrial Zone PoP in Kampung Lapasan, Telipok here today, which was also attended by Sabah Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Tuaran Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Wilfred Madium Tangau.

He said the PoP in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) area has been completed, involving KKIP Industrial Zone 7, while three more PoPs are being built and all four PoPs in KKIP will provide high-speed internet facilities to 400 premises. headtopics.com

Fahmi said that for the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency, three PoP projects have been completed, with at least 300 premises ready to subscribe.He said the support of high-speed and stable fibre optic broadband infrastructure will provide efficient digitalisation accessibility and encourage the expansion of industrial activities, increasing investment, especially in new industrial areas.

"It can also allow wider accessibility to information, encourage the transfer of technology at the global level as well as better automation processing to help the industry adapt to business challenges and opportunities in the era of digital economy."In addition, this initiative will also provide opportunities to improve the economy based on the digital economy in rural areas. headtopics.com

He said the government understood the need for internet connectivity for the people and, as such, the government, through his ministry, is expediting the implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) Plan to provide better internet access in urban, rural and interior areas.

