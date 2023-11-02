6.3-magnitude quake jolts off central Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

According to Xinhua, the location of the epicentre was at 15 km southeast of Kupang city of the province and a depth of 25 km, it said. The intensity of the quake was felt the hardest at IV to V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Timor Tengah Selatan area, and some other areas experienced III and II MMI, the agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.However, the tremors leave minor damages on several houses and office buildings in Kupang city and beyond, according to Gani Losa Manisa, the head of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

"So far, there are several office buildings of the provincial administration and a district administration slightly damaged, yet there are no reports of those injured or casualties," he told Xinhua via phone.

