5 workers killed in German building site accident

BERLIN: At least five workers were killed in the northern German city of Hamburg today when a scaffolding collapsed at a building site, a fire brigade spokesman said.“Five workers died at the scene of the accident.”“It is not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding at the construction site to tip over,” the spokesman said.

The accident occurred in HafenCity, a once scruffy port district that has become one of the biggest urban construction projects in Europe. The daily Bild reported that the scaffolding came down at around 8.10am at the Westfield Hamburg-Ueberseequartier, a new business, residential and leisure development that is to include a major new cruise ship terminal.

It said the workers killed were building an elevator shaft, adding that the scaffolding came down on at least eight workers.