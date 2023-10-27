5 remanded in probe into MYAirline owner

Bukit Aman commercial CID director Ramli Yoosuf said the application for remand was made at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Police have obtained a remand order for five individuals as part of their investigation into MYAirline Sdn Bhd’s co-founder and majority shareholder Goh Hwan Hua. Bukit Aman commercial criminal investigation department (CCID) chief Ramli Yoosuf said the police obtained the remand order, including for a senior lawyer, at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today.The rest will be remanded for four days.Ramli said the first three, aged 30 to 48, were nabbed at around 1pm. Meanwhile, the fourth, a lawyer, was arrested later that evening.

Two of those arrested are women in their early 30s, and work for i-Serve Online Mall Sdn Bhd. The third, a 48-year-old man, sits on the MYAirline board of directors. The fourth person detained is believed to be a lawyer for i-Serve. The 62-year-old man was arrested in Bukit Tunku, Kuala Lumpur and taken to Bukit Aman.Goh, along with two family members were arrested last week and are being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. headtopics.com

Goh, a shareholder of i-Serve, also owns private firms Zillion Wealth and Trillion Cove Holdings, which have stakes of 88% and 10%, respectively, in MYAirline. According to Ramli, two of those arrested yesterday were also involved with Trillion Cove Holdings, as members of the company’s board of directors.

