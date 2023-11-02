5 Proposal Hacks You Must Know That’ll Make Her Say “Yes”!

Winning over the parents Alright, first things first, it’s a good idea to cosy up to your partner’s parents. It’s not so much about asking for permission, but about showing respect and asking for their blessing. Here’s how:

Dreamy local proposal spots Malaysia is a goldmine of dreamy proposal locations. Check out these swoon-worthy spots:Public or private proposal? To pull off the perfect surprise proposal, you’ve got to figure out if your partner’s into a grand public affair or a more private moment. Here’s how to suss it out without giving the game away:

The 4Cs are most commonly used to evaluate a diamond’s quality. Essentially, the carat determines the weight, the cut determines the sparkle, the clarity refers to the amount of imperfections in the diamond, and the colour refers to how white or yellow a diamond appears.

For years, everyone’s been raving about Triple Excellent (3EX) diamond ratings, but LUMOS by ZCOVA Diamonds are in a league of their own. Only 1 in a thousand diamonds makes the cut to become a LUMOS by ZCOVA Diamond. ZCOVA rejects any diamond that does not meet their ‘Ultimate’ standard so you can rest assured that the LUMOS you’re getting is certified perfection.

They’re graded by GIA and then get the scientific thumbs up from Sarine Light, making sure you’re getting top-notch quality.LUMOS by ZCOVA gives you a chance to snag high-quality natural diamonds that won’t break the bank. That means you can splurge on your wedding venue or an epic honeymoon experience. 😏

