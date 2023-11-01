5 Horror Movies You Defo Need To Rewatch This Spooky Season!

Get Out has strong themes about racism that Peele drew inspiration from in another classic film, Night of the Living Dead. However, even without the racial commentary, it's still a well-crafted psychological horror film that will send you through the ringer - with a great twist and bloody kills.Similar to Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Hereditary is Ari Aster’s feature-length directorial debut. And though Aster has moved on and made more films, we are still in shock at this supernatural horror.

But before its devastating conclusion, we have to go through the family’s collective grief and anguish, which make the buildup to the scares all the more terrifying. After all, you need to be broken down in order to be rebuilt.One of the more soul-crushing films on this list, The Mist is a film adaptation of Stephen King’s novella of the same name. The movie begins with the titular and unnatural mist rolling into the town of Brigton one morning, bringing with it a hoard of monsters.

The film is incredibly dark, as it poses the question, “What is more terrifying: the monster or humans?” as people devolve to their baser instincts in the name of survival. What was more horrifying was the ending, a conclusion so bleak that it left Stephen King himself speechless. Even though this film was released in 2007, no other horror film has surpassed The Mist’s infamous climax.

Without giving too much away, no one in this film is likeable, as they are all evil in their own ways, letting the audience decide who is the lesser evil among them all. This gives way to multiple viewpoints and a wide cast of characters being somewhat sympathetic, though you might get judged for picking the army veteran for obvious reasons after watching the film.Now this is a no-brainer. We can’t talk about old horror films without mentioning one of the most terrifying ones out there.

