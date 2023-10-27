5.4-magnitude quake hits 178km SE of Kabalo, DRC: USGS

: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 178 km SE of Kabalo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), at 19:00:26 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 15.3 km, was initially determined to be at 7.30 degrees south latitude and 27.93 degrees east longitude. - Bernama

Read more:

theSundaily »

6.1 magnitude quake jolts East IndonesiaMaybank has announced that it will be introducing Secure2u activation via its ATMs (automated teller machines) beginning Oct 31, with users required to make an in-person visit for first-time and new device activations. Read more ⮕

5.4-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New ZealandBEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 0259 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. According ... Read more ⮕

Life on Earth under ‘existential threat’, say climate scientistsPARIS, Oct 26 — Climate change poses an “existential threat” to life on Earth, prominent scientists warned Tuesday, in an assessment on this year’s avalanche of heat... Read more ⮕

Malaysia Criticised for Extending Licence of Australian Rare Earths Firm, Lynas, Until March 2026Environmentalists criticised Malaysia on Wednesday for extending the operating license of an Australian mining firm, which allows it to import rare earth Read more ⮕

Netflix and Spielberg combine for nature doc ‘Life on Our Planet’LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 — Life on Our Planet, the new natural history series from Netflix and Steven Spielberg, sets out to tell the entire, dramatic story of life on Earth in a... Read more ⮕

5.4-magnitude quake hits 178km SE of Kabalo, DRC: USGSNEW YORK: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 178 km SE of Kabalo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), at 19:00:26 GMT on Thursday, t... Read more ⮕