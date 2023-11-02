5.3-magnitude quake hits Samar, Philippines

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 113.9 km, was initially determined to be at 11.32 degrees north latitude and 125.92 degrees east longitude. -

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Philippines denies trespassing claim, urges China not to stir tensionsKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: China holds funeral service for ex-premier Li Keqiang in BeijingBEIJING: Roughly a week after the death of China’s former premier Li Keqiang, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plan to hold a funeral ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Philippines accuses China of intruding into its watersMANILA, Nov 2 — The Philippine foreign ministry on Thursday accused China of intruding into its waters after an incident involving the two countries’ military vessels at a...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Winter coming a week late in Beijing as northern China basks in warm weatherBEIJING, Nov 2 — Winter is expected to arrive late, and suddenly in Beijing this year as daytime temperatures hovered above 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit), bathing the...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Flags at half-mast in Beijing as China mourns late premierLi Keqiang, who died from a heart attack last week, will be cremated later today.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Severe pollution in Beijing, nearby areas expected to last until mid-NovemberChina is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that drive climate change.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕