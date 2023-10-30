4 killed in Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin

RAMALLAH: Four Palestinians were killed today during an early morning Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said as violence escalated in the restive area.

According to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, “more than 100 military vehicles and two bulldozers” took part in the raid which took place in the city and its refugee camp a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions.

The four were aged between 23 and 28, and another nine people were wounded, a ministry statement said. Military drones hovered over the area during the raid, while snipers were positioned on buildings around Jenin’s main hospital, Wafa said.The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident. headtopics.com

The deaths come a day after five Palestinians were killed by army fire during several military incursions into the West Bank. The ministry says nearly 120 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Hamas fighters stormed across the Gaza border on Oct 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in the worst ever attacks in Israel’s history.

Israel has hit back with a relentless bombardment which has killed more than 8,000 people, more than half of them children, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says. The West Bank was already a hotbed of tension before the war with frequent Israeli army raids, a surge in assaults by Jewish settlers, and Palestinian attacks on settlements fanning the unrest. headtopics.com

Israel occupied the West Bank during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out raids on Palestinian fighters there.

