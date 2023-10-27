4 Fukushima nuclear plant workers splashed with tainted water

Japan’s claim that the water being released from the Fukushima nuclear plant is harmless is backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. (Tepco/AP pic)

TOKYO: Four workers at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant were splashed with water containing radioactive materials, with two of them hospitalised as a precaution, the plant’s operator said today. The incident on Wednesday highlights the dangers Japan still faces in decommissioning the plant that was knocked out by an immense tsunami in 2011 in the world’s worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Five workers were cleaning pipes at the ALPS system filtering wastewater for release into the sea when two were splashed when a hose came off accidentally, a spokesman for operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) told AFP.The radiation levels of the two hospitalised men’s bodies were at or above four becquerels per square centimetre, the threshold considered safe. headtopics.com

The possibility that the two men sustained burns due to radiation exposure is low, according to a doctor, Tepco said.“Both workers will stay in hospital for about two weeks for follow-up examinations,” he said.The incident came a few days after Tepco completed releasing the second batch of wastewater from the plant, and as United Nations inspectors visited the facility for a safety review.

Tokyo insists that the water being released is harmless and is heavily diluted with seawater, a view backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but China and Russia have criticised the release and banned Japanese seafood imports. headtopics.com

The release of the 540 Olympic swimming pools worth of water is meant to clear space for the much more hazardous task of removing radioactive fuel and rubble from three stricken reactors.

Read more:

fmtoday »

UN Security Council to vote on rival US, Russian plans for Israel, Gaza actionUNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 — The United Nations Security Council will vote later today on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel... Read more ⮕

UN chief regrets ‘misrepresentations’ of his Mideast remarksUNITED STATES: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday rejected the “misrepresentations” of his remarks a day earlier on Palest... Read more ⮕

American, Asian nations working to prevent river dolphin extinctionBUENOS AIRES: Nine countries from South America and Asia signed a joint declaration on Tuesday to prevent the extinction of the remaining river dolphi... Read more ⮕

United buat pusingan U, panggil balik De GeaManchester Uni­ted merancang untuk membuat pusingan U dengan merayu kepada penjaga gol yang telah ‘dibuang’, David de Gea Read more ⮕

United will need more than late heroics against CityManchester derby can define United’s season, but not City’s. Read more ⮕

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidJERUSALEM, Oct 25 — The United States and Russia were among several nations pushing for a pause in fighting or a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to allow humanitarian aid into... Read more ⮕