4 dead as Pilar dumps heavy rains on Central America

Since Sunday, three people have died due to the storm in El Salvador and one in neighbouring Honduras, according to civil protection authorities. Pilar was about 260km off the coast of El Salvador on Wednesday, generating winds of about 97kph the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a bulletin.

However, the NHC warned that “heavy rainfall and flash flooding (are) still a threat over portions of Central America.” “We cannot let our guard down… there is a lot of accumulated water, there could be river flooding and landslides.”

Honduras also has an alert in place for coastal areas, while in Guatemala, emergency services are steeling themselves for possible flash floods.

Pilar is forecast to produce total rainfall of 12cm to 25cm over parts of Central America.

