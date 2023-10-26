37 more scam victims to come back by Nov 1, says Alamin

SEPANG: While three Malaysians have been brought home from Peru after being duped by a job scam syndicate, 37 more will arrive in stages.

They will arrive on four flights on Oct 28, 29, 30 and Nov 1, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, who added that another three are still in police custody in Peru. The 43 Malaysians were rescued from a human trafficking syndicate operating a telecommunication scam in Peru on Oct 7 after having arrived in Lima just a week earlier.

“The 37 remaining victims are currently being kept at an undisclosed safe house by the Peruvian authorities. I hope their family members do not worry,” Mohamad Alamin told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday. headtopics.com

He said the three victims who were brought back yesterday would have their statements recorded before they could go home. “We understand that three others are being held for further investigations by Peru authorities,” he said while praising the Peruvian government for rescuing the victims and speeding up the process of sending them home.

Mohamad Alamin said the Foreign Ministry, through its embassy in Lima, would continue to monitor developments and extend consular assistance.“There are victims from Selangor, Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Kedah,” he said, urging the public to be wary of advertisements offering high- paying jobs abroad. headtopics.com

