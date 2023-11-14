36 babies at Gaza hospital in critical condition due to lack of incubators

The lives of 36 babies at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital were hanging in the balance today, according to medical staff there who said there was no clear mechanism to move them despite an Israeli effort to supply incubators for an evacuation. Three of the original 39 premature babies have already died since Gaza’s biggest hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators that had kept their incubators going.

The Gaza Strip has been under a total Israeli blockade since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct.

