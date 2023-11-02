3 decades on, Backyard Pub and Grill is still rocking

It may have first opened over three decades ago, but it’s clear that this local watering hole is still well-loved even today.“It was by chance. I had just moved into the neighbourhood, and this place had just opened up. My wife and I would come here every night for dinner,” Chong, a former finance manager, recalled.

Since taking over Backyard in 1996, Chong and his bar have weathered three recessions and a pandemic, among other things. Yet Chong still holds many fond memories: for example, did you know that Backyard was one of the first pubs to screen live English Premier League (EPL) matches here?

“About 17 years ago, we organised a music festival to honour one of our best musicians, the late Jairus Anthony. Gem of a guy. We had about 97 musicians performing over five weeks, and the festival went on for eight to 10 years after that,” Chong said.

Sadly, live music is currently off the table at Backyard, due to issues with its license. Chong intends, however, to get this settled soon, so he can welcome live performances at his venue again.The Mutton Fried Rice was created by Auntie Ruth, a talented former cook. (Muhaimin Marwan@FMT Lifestyle)Chong said their food was developed by the late Auntie Ruth, a talented Singhalese woman.

