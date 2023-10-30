3 dead after poll-related violence in southern Philippines

MANILA: At least three people were killed in the restive southern Philippines today as millions turned out to vote for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.

While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.

In the capital Manila, voters waited in long lines to cast their ballots at schools being used as polling venues. Two people were killed and five others were wounded today outside a polling station in Maguindanao del Norte province on the southern island of Mindanao, police said. headtopics.com

In another incident on Mindanao, a woman was killed when a gunfight broke out after a van carrying a village captain and her supporters was stopped on a road by people backing her rival in Lanao del Norte province, the army said.

Fifty-eight people were massacred as gunmen allegedly working for a local warlord attacked a group of people to stop a rival from filing his election candidacy.In the run-up to today’s vote, there were 30 confirmed incidents of election-related violence, compared with 35 in 2018, the Philippine national police said yesterday, without providing an updated breakdown for the number of dead and injured. headtopics.com

“What happens here in the barangay (village) … are going to have an effect on the results of the mid-term elections and subsequently at the national elections,” Marcos said after casting his vote in his family’s stronghold of Batac City in the northern province of Ilocos Norte.

