28 countries, EU sign declaration on AI safety at inaugural summit

In it, they agreed on “the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community”.

The UK’s technology minister Michelle Donelan told AFP that the declaration “really outlines for the first time the world coming together to identify this problem”. The conference at Bletchley Park, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany’s “Enigma” code, will focus on frontier AI.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni was one of the only world leaders attending the conference, although tech giant Elon Musk was already in attendance on the first day, and will talk with Sunak tomorrow.

In a speech last week, Sunak stressed the need for countries to develop “a shared understanding of the risks that we face”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AIBLETCHLEY PARK, Nov 1 — Britain will convene governments, academia and companies working at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence today at the inaugural AI Safety Summit to...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: M'sians Praise Abang Bomba's Fluent Sign Language in Catering to Different-Abled Visitors at CarnivalThe Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) recently held the Fire Safety Carnival in Ipoh, Perak on 28 and 29 October, a fun-filled programme in which the

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: King Charles set to deliver opening address at COP28 summitThe British monarch will also be launching the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: M’sian shares how parents have burdened them in their 20s from having “no savings”FINANCIAL STABILITY before having children is vital since it is important to have some kind of safety net and also acts as a safety net for the parent...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: White House unveils wide-ranging action to mitigate AI risksAn executive order requires that system developers share the results of safety tests.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕