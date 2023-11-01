28 countries, EU sign declaration on AI safety at inaugural summit

In it, they agreed on “the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community”.
The UK’s technology minister Michelle Donelan told AFP that the declaration “really outlines for the first time the world coming together to identify this problem”. The conference at Bletchley Park, where top British codebreakers cracked Nazi Germany’s “Enigma” code, will focus on frontier AI.
Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni was one of the only world leaders attending the conference, although tech giant Elon Musk was already in attendance on the first day, and will talk with Sunak tomorrow.
In a speech last week, Sunak stressed the need for countries to develop “a shared understanding of the risks that we face”.
