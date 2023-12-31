28-car police chase ends in arrest

As the curtains close on 2023, FMT reflects on major headlines that marked the year. The car chase involving 28 police vehicles from Sungai Way in Petaling Jaya to Cyberjaya. B Anbarasan led police on a wild 28-car chase through the streets of Cyberjaya, with videos of the chase in pursuit of his Perodua Bezza going viral. The chase began in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya, when he rammed the motorcycle of an officer who tried to stop his car.

He was sentenced to a month in prison and fined RM10,000 for reckless driving and obstructing the police. Anbarasan and his wife, M Rishlani, who accompanied him, were also charged in the sessions court with possessing a knife in the vicinity of the police district headquarters





