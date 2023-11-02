250th Bugatti Chiron goes to 2020 Geneva Motor Show, marks second half of Chiron production

The Chiron Edition Noire Sportive employs a blackout theme throughout the car, starting with a matte black finish over the carbon-fibre bodywork. The stealthy finish is also applied to the front spoiler, radiator grille, wheels and the signature C-shaped design around the doors.

The Chiron’s quad exhaust pipes also get finished in gloss black, along with selected parts of the engine cover. The theme continues inside, with black and matte black aluminium trim to go with the black seats and switchgear.

As before, the Chiron’s centrepiece is the 8.0 litre, quad-turbo W16 engine that drives all four wheels, and produces up to 1,600 hp and 1,500 Nm of torque. In top speed-oriented Of the 250 units of the Chiron already produced and more than 150 units having been paid for, this leaves less than 100 units from the production run still available to purchase, says Bugatti.

Deliveries of the Chiron Noire are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of this year, and this edition is limited to a run of just 20 units. Starting from three million euros (RM13.9 million), the Chiron Noire fitout is also available for the Chiron Sport variant at an additional charge of 100,000 euros (RM462k).Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte undertakes working visit to MalaysiaPUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, will undertake a working visit to Malaysia from Tuesday (Oct 31) to Nov 1, marking his secon...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: First ambulances carrying wounded from Gaza enter EgyptThe patients will be taken to hospitals in Sheikh Zuweid, Arish, and Cairo.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Prosecution’s appeal to order insane man to enter defence for murder failsThe Court of Appeal says the defence had provided proof of insanity through prosecution witnesses.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Dozens more aid trucks expected to enter Gaza, says USThe White House says 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance entered Gaza in the last 24 hours.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: 76 wounded, 335 foreigners enter Egypt from GazaThis is the first time civilians have been allowed to leave Gaza since the war began.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Philippines says its vessel did not illegally enter any space under Chinese sovereigntyMANILA, Oct 31 — The Philippines National Security Adviser today said Manila’s vessel did not illegally enter any space under Chinese sovereignty and called on China to stop...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕