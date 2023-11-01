21yo M'sian Falls in Love With Her Sister's Husband, Says She Wants to 'Borrow' Him for a Day on Her B'day

A 21-year-old girl came to KL to pursue her studies and out of safety concerns, her parents asked her to stay with her sister and her husband. Little did she know, that was the start of her desire for something forbidden, according to an anonymous post by Xuan Play on Facebook.
“I tried getting closer to him when my sister was away. I saw his muscular body when he was at the house gym once, and I can’t help but to imagine being intimate with him.” Sometimes, her brother-in-law would pick her up from college, and she would tell her friend that it was her BF picking her up. With her birthday around the corner, it pains the girl to be unable to tell her sister what exactly she wants for her birthday.
“I wish I can tell my sister that I want to borrow her husband for day to go on a date, and do things couples usually do.”We have to say, that the girl has fallen deep into the trap because “she doesn’t mind being the 3rd party”, and she doesn’t mind if she could be with him even for just a day. This is tough, especially when the feelings developed have gone deeper. Having her brother-in-law as a partner, even for just a minute is not an option.
Malaysia Headlines
WORLDOFBUZZ: Queen 'Adopts' Sarawakian Girl With Werewolf Syndrome, Will Provide for Her Treatments & EducationBack in September, our Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, visited Sarawak where Her Majesty fell in love with a toddler born
