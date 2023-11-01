21yo M'sian Falls in Love With Her Sister's Husband, Says She Wants to 'Borrow' Him for a Day on Her B'day

A 21-year-old girl came to KL to pursue her studies and out of safety concerns, her parents asked her to stay with her sister and her husband. Little did she know, that was the start of her desire for something forbidden, according to an anonymous post by Xuan Play on Facebook.

“I tried getting closer to him when my sister was away. I saw his muscular body when he was at the house gym once, and I can’t help but to imagine being intimate with him.” Sometimes, her brother-in-law would pick her up from college, and she would tell her friend that it was her BF picking her up. With her birthday around the corner, it pains the girl to be unable to tell her sister what exactly she wants for her birthday.

“I wish I can tell my sister that I want to borrow her husband for day to go on a date, and do things couples usually do.”We have to say, that the girl has fallen deep into the trap because “she doesn’t mind being the 3rd party”, and she doesn’t mind if she could be with him even for just a day. This is tough, especially when the feelings developed have gone deeper. Having her brother-in-law as a partner, even for just a minute is not an option.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Oil falls more than 3% as concerns about Mideast supply easeHOUSTON: Oil slipped more than 3% on Monday (Oct 30) as fears eased that the Israel-Hamas war would disrupt supply from the region, and as investors g...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: China’s factory activity falls back into decline in OctoberDespite Beijing’s support measures, the purchasing managers’ index stood at 49.5, indicating contraction.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: RM1,000 Monthly Retirement Fund Falls Short, Warns Economic ExpertEconomist Prof Emeritus Dr. Barjoyai Bardai asserts that RM240,000 is insufficient to provide a comfortable post-retirement life.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: film ‘Fingernails’ puts love to the testLONDON, Oct 31 — Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou’s English-language debut imagines a world where dating apps are out and couples search for true love through fingernail samples...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Yakuza’s Devs Love The Memes As Much As You DoProducers Masayoshi Yokoyama and Hiroyuki Sakamoto shared their three favorite Yakuza memes

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Queen 'Adopts' Sarawakian Girl With Werewolf Syndrome, Will Provide for Her Treatments & EducationBack in September, our Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, visited Sarawak where Her Majesty fell in love with a toddler born

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕