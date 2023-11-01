2025 Toyota Camry Debuts in the US with Hybrid Powertrain

The 2025 Toyota Camry has made its debut in the United States, featuring a 2.5L hybrid powertrain and offering both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The new Camry is equipped with the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5), which includes a 2.5L inline-four petrol engine and two electric motors, delivering a total system output of 228 PS (225 hp).

The AWD version also includes a third electric motor on the rear axle, increasing the total system output to 235 PS (232 hp). The Camry is available in four trim levels: LE, SE, XLE, and XSE

