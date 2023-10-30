2024 Modenas Kawasaki Z250 ABS and Z650 ABS new colours revealed – priced at RM20,600 and RM35,900

New colours for the 2024 Modenas Kawasaki Z250 ABS and Z650 ABS naked sports motorcycles for Malaysia. Pricing for the Z250 remains at RM20,600 while the Z650 is priced at RM35,900, a jump of RM700 over the previous price of RM35,200.

The new colour schemes are Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Ebony Frame Golden Blazed Green for the Z250 while the Z650 is now available in Candy Persimmon Red/Noble Frame Metallic Red with the wheels in Metallic Persimmon Red. every Kawasaki motorcycle in Malaysia comes with a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects.

With its Steel Grey bodywork, the Z250 gets a Blazed Green frame to match, resembling the Z H2 SE hyperbike (RM97,800 in Malaysia). Otherwise, all other specifications for the Z250 ABS for Malaysia remain unchanged.Displacing 250 cc, the Z250 ABS gets 37 hp at 12,500 rpm with 23 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch and power gets to the rear wheel with chain final drive. headtopics.com

For the Z650 ABS, a 649 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin produces 68 PS at 8,000 rpm with 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel. Weight for the Z650 is listed as 188 kg with 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank while seat height is set at 790 mm.Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles.

