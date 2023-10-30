2024 Modenas Kawasaki new colours for Versys 1000 SE and Ninja 1000 SX

For the big tourers in its Malaysian catalogue, the 2024 Modenas Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE and Ninja 1000 SX get similar colour updates as the Z250 ABS and Z650 ABS. Pricing for the Versys 1000 SE is listed at RM81,900 while the Ninja 1000 SX is tagged at RM71,400, excluding road tax, insurance and registration with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

New colour option for the Versys 1000 SE adventure-tourer is Phantom Silver/Metallic Diablo Black. Meanwhile, the Ninja 1000 SX gets Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Grey while all previous colour schemes are superseded.

Power for the Versys 1000 SE comes from a 1,043 cc, liquid-cooled inline-four, producing 120 PS at 9.000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a quickshifter-equipped gearbox and chain final drive.A full suite of rider aids is standard equipment, including three-mode Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), adjustable windshield, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), cruise control and power modes. headtopics.com

Powered by a similar four-cylinder mill as the Versys 1000, the Ninja 1000 SE gets 138 hp at 9,600 rpm. with a maximum torque of 98.54 Nm of torque at 8,800 rpm, measured at the rear wheel. Weighing in at 235 kg, the Ninja 1000 SX has a seat height of 820 mm with a fuel tank capacity of 19-litres.Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles.

