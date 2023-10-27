2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Editions seen at the Japan Mobility Show

40th Anniversary Editions. The 40th Anniversary Edition livery – the colours are taken from the ZXR-750, called the ZX-7 in the US market – also adorns other models in the Ninja range, the

The special commemorative livery evokes Kawasaki’s racing colours of the 1990s, the famous Kawasaki lime green, blue and white. Additionally there is a special “40 Years Ninja” decal adorning the fuel tank, complete with championship laurels.Also on display was the bike that started off the entire Ninja family of motorcycles from Kawasaki, the original GPz900R Ninja.

The ZX-7R was campaigned successfully by Eric Bostrom, Doug Chandler and Scott Russell in the AMA Superbike Championship for the 1990, 1992, 1996 and 1997 seasons under Team Muzzy. Back in 2021, Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) showed a pair ofSlated as 2024 models, Kawasaki says the 40th Anniversary Ninjas will remain mechanically and electronically unchanged from the standard catalogue versions. headtopics.com

