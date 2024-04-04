2024 CFMoto 450MT: A Lightweight Dual-Purpose Motorcycle

After lots of clamour from the off-road riding afficiandos, there is now a lightweight, middleweight dual-purpose motorcycle in the market, the 2024 CFMoto 450MT. Pricing is not confirmed for Malaysia as yet, but we can tell you the 450MT is expected in the local market in late-May or early-June, below the RM30,000 price point. This places the 450MT in competition with the likes of the KTM Adventure 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the local market.

There is also the Honda CB500X, the Benelli TRK502 and the BMW Motorrad G310GS, to a lesser extent. What is important is the 450MT is CFMoto’s foray into a segment riders have been asking for for a while now. To wit, a lightweight, dual-purpose motorcycle that doesn’t beat the rider to death with bad suspension and is capable of doing anything asked of i

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



paultan / 🏆 22. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Review: 2024 CFMoto 450MT, approx. RM30,000 – the lightweight, sub-middleweight dual-purpose you needAfter lots of clamour from the off-road riding afficiandos, there is now a lightweight, middleweight dual-purpose motorcycle in the market, the 2024 CFMoto 450MT. Pricing is not confirmed for Malaysia as yet, but we can …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Lenovo ThinkBook X AI 2024 China launch teased with a sleek & lightweight stainless magnesium designLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Elevete Patisserie Tampil Dengan Koleksi ‘Dessert’ Sempena Hari Raya AidilfitriKoleksi The Elevete Patisserie Raya 2024 boleh dibeli bermula hari ini sehingga 30 April 2024.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

2024 Bangkok International Motor Show – Chinese carmakers and their EV sub-brands dominate BIMSSawadeekap. We’re reporting live from the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) and it feels a bit different at Impact Muang Thong Thani this year. The location of the media room where I’m stationed at, …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Inaugural Cradle Open Day 2024 shines light on Sabah’s startup ecosystemCollaboration with SCENIC brings Cradle one step closer to state’s ecosystem Rising numbers of startups originating from Sabah participate in MYStartup portal Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s focal point agency for startup ecosystem under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), initiated the inaugural Cradle Open Day 2024 in...

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

KL20 will be hosted in April 2024 with a primary emphasis on the startupsThe Minister of Economy, Rafizi Ramli today did a brief launch for an upcoming event, KL20. The event held for the first time will focus on startups. That

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »