2023's Best Horror Remake Just Landed On Xbox Game Pass

If you are a Game Pass subscriber and need to play a spooky video game this Halloween worry not, because you now have access to one of this year’s best horror games: Dead Space. Dead Space is a remake of EA’s original sci-fi horror third-person shooter. You play as a space engineer named Isaac Clarke as he and his crew explore a large derelict mining ship, the USG Ishimura.

The engineer has to multitask rescuing his crew (whom he’s inconveniently been separated from), uncovering the secrets behind the Necromorps, and fighting his way through waves of space monsters using his trusty Plasma Cutter and his very heavy curb-stomping boots. The game is stressful enough to make you seek refuge behind the closed doors of a rundown elevator. Which you can do and no one would shame you for it. You don’t get paid enough to deal with all that nonsense.

Read more:

Kotaku »

Premier briefs MBs, CMs on Sarawak’s development, vision under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2023KUCHING, Oct 25 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg yesterday attended the Premier/Menteris Besar/Chief Ministers Meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in... Read more ⮕

City Energy, Gentari kaji bina saluran paip hidrogen ke SingapuraIa lanjutan kepada memorandum persefahaman (MoU) yang ditandatangani pada April 2023 antara City Energy dan Gentari. Read more ⮕

Triple Miss Malaysia Tourism 2023 crowns in one nightMISS Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2023 has recently concluded its competition, crowning three winners in a single evening. The National Final Coronation N... Read more ⮕

Idea Award 2023 iktiraf usahawan Muslim unggul berkaliberIdea Award 2023 iktiraf usahawan Muslim unggul berkaliber Read more ⮕

Kejohanan Nimbus Esports Fest 2023 tawar hadiah lumayan RM 30,000Hadiah lumayan sebanyak RM 30,000 bakal menjadi rebutan untuk pemenang Kejohanan Nimbus Esports Fest 2023 pada 25 November depan. Read more ⮕

HKTDC welcomes 2023 Policy Address: Annual address outlines comprehensive blueprint for Hong Kong’s future developmentHONG KONG: The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the 2023 Policy Address, delivered today by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) Chief Executive Mr John Lee. Read more ⮕