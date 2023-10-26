2023 Perodua Axia D74A launched – 1.0L D-CVT; DNGA; larger body; G, X, SE, AV variants, fr RM38.6k

, and now it’s officially launched – say hello to the 2023 Perodua Axia. The second generation to use the Axia name is an all-new model model, with a new platform, a larger footprint, a new powertrain combo and a stylish interior. It feels like a different car altogether on the move too, as detailed in our, which was succeeded by the first Axia in September 2014.

A bigger Axia makes the Myvi redundant? Not quite. Despite the Axia’s growth spurt, the ‘king’ is still 135 mm longer and 70 mm wider, even if the B-segment hatchback’s 2,500 mm wheelbase is now beaten by the Axia by 25 mm. The gap between P2’s A and B hatchbacks is now smaller, but there’s no overlap.

From rest to medium speeds, the D-CVT functions like any other CVT, with engine torque going through a torque converter (like Toyota and Honda CVTs; Proton’s Punch CVT uses a clutch pack) and into the input pulley, before being transferred to the output pulley via a belt and then to the wheels. headtopics.com

The new Axia might have a bluff face and square cut lines, but it’s somehow more aerodynamic than before (by 10%) thanks to design choices and the addition of subtle fins and spoilers. A more slippery shape enhances FC. Speaking of flow, P2 says that the new Axia comes with improved body sealing and a changed engine intake position/construction to allow for better minor flash flood wading performance.The 2023 Axia comes in four variants – G, X, SE and AV. The G kicks off the range at.

From the outside, you can tell the X apart from the G by the LED headlamps, which have LED positioning lamps underlining the beams. Matte black stickers on the B-pillars, too. The range-topper is the only Axia to get auto high beam for the LED headlamps. Safety wise, there are six airbags (front, side, curtain; previous Axia maxed out at two), lane departure warning/prevention, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. These are on top of ASA 3.0, which includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and front departure warning, which alerts you when the front car has moved. All this, on an Axia. headtopics.com

