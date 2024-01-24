2023 Nissan Almera Facelift Launched in Thailand

The 2023 Nissan Almera facelift has been launched in Thailand, featuring visual revisions such as a new grille and front fascia, updated interior, and a new exterior color. It is offered with one powertrain option across four variants, with prices starting from 549,000 THB.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.