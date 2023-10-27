2023 Modenas Ninja 250 ABS in Kawasaki green for Malaysia

After a year of the Modenas Kawasaki Ninja 250 in the Malaysia market, the 2023 Modenas Kawasaki Ninja 250 ABS is now available in Kawasaki green with red and white graphics. Recommended retail pricing is RM21,800 excluding road tax, insurance and registration, an increase of RM1,300 over the Ninja 250 ABS in black offered last year.

Every Modenas motorcycle in Malaysia comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects. Specifications remain unchanged for the Ninja 250 with the same parallel-twin engine

Displacing 250 cc, the Ninja 250 ABS gets 37 hp at 12,500 rpm with 23 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch and power gets to the rear wheel with chain final drive. headtopics.com

For suspension, the Ninja 250 gets a telescopic fork in front, non-adjustable and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Wheel sizing is 17-inches at both ends shod with 110/70 rubber in front and 140/70 size rear tyre.

Standard equipment is two-channel ABS, working on a single 286 mm hydraulic brake disc in front and a `93 mm diameter unit in the rear. The instrument panel remains the same, a combination digital and analogue gauge. headtopics.com

LED lighting is used for the head and tail lights. With 14-litres of fuel in the tank, the Ninja 250 ABS tips the scales at 167 kg while seat height is set at 795 mm.Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

