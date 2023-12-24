HEAD TOPICS

2023 Is The Best Year For Games In A While

  • 📰 Kotaku
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 48 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 44%
  • Publisher: 86%

Despite the problems in the gaming industry, 2023 was a massive year in terms of quantity and quality of games. Kotaku's Game of the Year list reflects this.

2023, Gaming, Game Of The Year, Kotaku, Quantity, Quality

As we’ve all heard countless times throughout these last 12 months, 2023 has been a very interesting year in gaming. There were an exorbitant amount of layoffs, companies gobbling up other companies like corporate Pac-Man, and leaks galore. But despite the obvious problems within our industry that 2023 unmasked, it was a massive year when it came to the sheer quantity and quality of games on offer.

When it came time to start deliberating on Kotaku’s Game of the Year (GOTY) list, I was understandably nervous. There were so many damn games that the initial list was daunting, and the math involved to narrow everything down was a harsh reminder that I am, indeed, very bad with numbers. I double- and triple-checked it all, I sent kind-but-firm reminders to Kotaku staff to get their votes in, and after a few weeks, the list was born. Read More: 2023 Is The Best Year For Games In A While Is this year’s list surprising? No, not reall

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.