2023 Ford Ranger gains Platinum variant in Australia; 3.0L V6 turbodiesel, Flexible Rack System

Identifying the Platinum variant on its exterior is a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, ‘Platinum’ badging, matrix LED headlamps, a tailgate with damper struts, and the Flexible Rack System which consists of folding roof racks and a sliding load rack, plus a powered roller shutter for the cargo tray.
Inside, the heated and ventilated front seats get quilted leather upholstery and are 10-way power adjustable with memory for the driver’s seat, and the cabin also receives a heated steering wheel and 12.4-inch instrument panel.
Also standard on the Platinum in addition to the kit list for the Wildtrak includes a Bang & Olufsen audio system, an auxiliary switch bank, ‘Platinum’ badging on the front seats, mats and upper glovebox, accent stitching, and premium floor mats., the Ford Ranger line-up is comprised of the XL, XLT, XLT Plus and Wildtrak which were offered from launch in July this year from RM109k, while the range-toppingat RM99k as the XL 4X4 Single Cab Manual, packing the 2.
Ford Pro hat heute den neuen Ranger Platinum vorgestellt. Die für die Ranger-Baureihe erstmals lieferbare Ausstattungsvariante steht für Luxus pur und hebt die Ranger-Familie insgesamt auf ein noch höheres Niveau. Das neue Spitzenmodell von Europas und Deutschlands meistverkauftem Pick-up überzeugt mit exklusiven Außendetails und Oberflächen und einem stilvollen Innenraum mit hochwertiger Lederausstattung.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕