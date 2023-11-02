2023 Ford Ranger gains Platinum variant in Australia; 3.0L V6 turbodiesel, Flexible Rack System

Identifying the Platinum variant on its exterior is a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, ‘Platinum’ badging, matrix LED headlamps, a tailgate with damper struts, and the Flexible Rack System which consists of folding roof racks and a sliding load rack, plus a powered roller shutter for the cargo tray.

Inside, the heated and ventilated front seats get quilted leather upholstery and are 10-way power adjustable with memory for the driver’s seat, and the cabin also receives a heated steering wheel and 12.4-inch instrument panel.

Also standard on the Platinum in addition to the kit list for the Wildtrak includes a Bang & Olufsen audio system, an auxiliary switch bank, 'Platinum' badging on the front seats, mats and upper glovebox, accent stitching, and premium floor mats.

Ford Pro hat heute den neuen Ranger Platinum vorgestellt. Die für die Ranger-Baureihe erstmals lieferbare Ausstattungsvariante steht für Luxus pur und hebt die Ranger-Familie insgesamt auf ein noch höheres Niveau. Das neue Spitzenmodell von Europas und Deutschlands meistverkauftem Pick-up überzeugt mit exklusiven Außendetails und Oberflächen und einem stilvollen Innenraum mit hochwertiger Lederausstattung.

