2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 in Malaysia – seven colours, pricing from RM26,900 to RM27,400

Differentiating the model variants are the colours schemes, of which there are seven choices. The Premium comes in White Flame and Silver while the Mid is available in Skyline Blue and Blazing Black and the Base has three selections – Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red and Graphite Blue.

Like the Himalayan 411, the Scram 411 comes with Royal Enfield’s LS-410 single-cylinder, air-cooled 411 cc engine with SOHC and fed by EFI. Maximum power is claimed to be 24.3 hp at 6,500 rpm while torque is rated at 32 Nm between 4,000 to 4,500 rpm.

Power gets to the 17-inch rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive while a 19-inch hoop is installed in front compared to the 21-inch wheel on the Himalayan 411 giving 200 mm of ground clearance. The different front wheel size translates into wheel travel, the Scram 411 getting 190 mm to the Himalayan 411’s 200 mm from the 41 mm telescopic front forks while the rear monoshock, preload-adjustable, is identical in both cases.

Braking is done with a single 300 mm diameter disc in front with two-piston floating calliper while the rear gets a 240 mm disc and single-piston calliper, with two-channel ABS fitted as standard. The Scram caries approximately 15-litres of fuel in the tank, weighing in at 185 kg dry and seat height is set at 795 mm.

Inside the cockpit, a combination digital panel with analogue speedometer cluster is found, displaying all the necessary information including trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder. Available as an option is the Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation pod.

