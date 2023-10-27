2022 Nissan Serena S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star - Malaysian review of the facelifted 7-seat MPV, RM163k

Along with its refreshed exterior, the facelifted Serena brings the welcome addition of driver assistance systems including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, as well as driver attention warning on both Highway Star and Premium Highway Star versions offered on sale in Malaysia; it is the latter, higher-spec variant we are sampling here.

More familiarity comes to greet the occupants of the C27 Serena facelift, particularly for those who are acquainted with the pre-update model. Up in the front row, the dashboard architecture has essentially been carried over, though the facelift’s infotainment unit now sports a very welcome larger screen.

Upholstery for this Premium Highway Star version is quilted Nappa leather, here in brown on the test vehicle. The quilted Nappa leather upholstery is a first for the Serena, certainly adding a touch of upmarket class to the ambience of Nissan’s seven-seater MPV. headtopics.com

Moving on rearwards, the third row of seats are also reasonably accommodating given the relative confines of space in which they are located. Briefly sampled, our passenger reports that comfort in the outer seats are reasonable, though unsurprisingly flatter of cushion compared to the captain chairs just ahead. The middle seat should strictly be for very short trips, as adults will struggle to not foul the seat belt buckles when all three are in use.

Make no mistake about the lovely tri-spoke multi-function steering wheel, for that is about as sporty as the C27 Serena gets. As with the, the cabin environment is all about ease of use, entry and egress, and so the driver’s seating position is of the traditional MPV variety, which is to say it is upright, of a high hip point and not too much bolstering as to hinder entry and exit. headtopics.com

The mild-hybrid powertrain consists of an electric motor, which contributes 2.6 PS and 48 Nm, and a MR20DD 2.0-litre direct injection, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 150 PS at 6,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. The output is par for the course for powerplants of its size and configuration.

Read more:

paultan »