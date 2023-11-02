2022 Ford Ranger launched in Malaysia – XL, XLT, XLT Plus and Wildtrak, fr. RM109k; Raptor teased, Q4 intro

Quite a few changes have come about with the rework. The front wheels have been moved 50 mm forward, effectively lengthening the wheelbase, resulting in improved front and departure angles. The track width has also been increased by 50 mm to provide better axle articulation. Elsewhere, the suspension frame rails have also been shifted to give drivers and passengers a more car-like ride quality.

The highlight, however, is a new rear box step that has been integrated into the truck, behind the rear wheels. This allows for much easier loading and unloading stuff, as users no longer have to step on the rear wheels to access the cargo bed. The base of the rear box step is textured exactly like the side steps and rear bumper steps, offering a secure foothold.

Elsewhere, the shoulder line has been made subtler, and the wheel fenders are now more pronounced. Additionally, in a bid to draw interest from younger buyers, the automaker has cut back on the use of chrome on the vehicle.

As for wheel sizes, the XL rides on 16-inch units and 255/70 profile tyres, while the XLT and XLT Plus are shod with 17-inch units and 255/70 rubbers. Meanwhile, the Wildtrak is equipped with 18-inch alloys, and are shod with 255/65 series tyres.

Partnering automatic transmissions are a brand new MT88 six-speed manual for the XL, a 6R80 six-speed for the XL/XLT AT and a 10R80 10-speed for the two bi-turbo models, the XLT Plus and Wildtrak. Both automatic transmissions get revisions, with the 6R80 being recalibrated to be slightly more efficient than before.

