2022 Ford Everest launched in Malaysia – 3 variants, 2.0L single- and bi-turbo diesel, RM264k to RM309k

Viewed from the side, strong shoulder line gives the Everest a muscular shape, and the wider track further adds to the SUV’s presence. As for wheels, the Sport and Titanium get 20-inch alloys (with 255/55 profile tyres), while the Trend comes equipped with 18-inch units (and 255/65 rubbers).
The Trend and Titanium are equipped with the Bi-Turbo unit, which provides 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,750 to 2,000 rpm in the way of output. This is partnered with the automaker’s 10R80 10-speed SelectShift automatic, which on the Titanium gets a novel e-Shifter. Both variants also come with a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, also known as a part-time 4WD system, with an e-locking rear differential.
As standard, the Everest comes with leather upholstery, ebony interior trim, eight-way adjustable powered front seats, an eight-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, wireless Qi charing and an electronic parking brake, among others. Both the Sport and Titanium come with a hands-free powered tailgate.
In terms of active safety, the Everest gets seven airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control (ESC) with traction control, emergency brake assist (EBA), hill descent control, hill launch assist, roll-over mitigation and adaptive load control.
Seven colours are available for the Everest, and these are Absolute Black, Aluminium Metallic, Arctic White, Equinox Bronze, Meteor Grey, Sedona Orange and Lightning Blue, the last only for the Sport.Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕
Source: paultan | Read more ⮕