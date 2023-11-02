2021 Mercedes-Benz Project Gelandewagen unveiled – artistic, track-spec G-Wagen with full race car cabin

Meet Project Geländewagen. Unveiled via a digital live stream just recently, this odd-looking G-Class was designed as a race car, with sprinkles of artistic dust. Created in collaboration with Daimler Group’s design chief Gorden Wagener and Virgil Abloh, the project aims to “drive luxury away” from the regular G-Class, transforming it into “something raw, natural and altogether more honest.”

To start out, the Geländewagen’s exterior is kept as clean as possible to retain its silhouette, but the surface imperfections have been retained to showcase the handcrafted construction. The paintwork was partially sanded by hand, whereas the turn indicators, side mirrors and bumper bar have been removed.

The car is also lowered and widened for a sportier effect, amplified by thick slick tyres with bold yellow lettering. The spare wheel also gets the same treatment. Besides the wiperless windshield, there are no windows, just black netting.

The cabin is also stripped bare. All the trappings of the G-Class have been removed, including the dashboard. The baby blue-painted safety frame takes centre stage, while the driver gets a Formula One-style rectangular steering wheel wrapped with Alcantara. Instrumentation and fuel gauges are completely analogue, reminiscent of a classic car.

Other race-inspired elements include the five-point seat belts finished in baby blue and bright red tones, a colour theme that extends to the foot pedals and centre tunnel, replete with a satinated red fire extinguisher.

