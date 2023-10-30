for the automaker’s flagship rear wheel-drive limousine, the fifth-gen goes on sale in Malaysia in three variant forms, the LS 500 Luxury, the LS 500 Executive and the range-toppinglast year in its LS 500 form, the new LS sits on the company’s Global Architecture – Luxury (GA-L) platform as seen on the LC, and measures in at 5,235 mm long with a 3,125 mm wheelbase, 1,900 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall.

Standard equipment across the entire range includes semi-aniline leather upholstery, a smart entry and start system, a powered assisted boot with a kick-open handsfree function, electronic parking brake with auto brake hold and four-zone automatic air conditioning with Lexus Climate Concierge. The latter uses infrared sensors to measure the occupants’ body temperature and applies the most comfortable climate control setting for each one.

On goes a 23-speaker Mark Levinsion QLI reference surround sound system with 16 channels of amplification and 2,400 watt output on these two, and novelties include in-ceiling array speakers and rear seat entertainment displays (dual 11.6-inch LCD screens with Blu-Ray, HDMI and SD card playback. headtopics.com

The hybrid also utilises a 3.5 litre V6 petrol mill, but this one is normally-aspirated and good for 295 hp at 6,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 5,100 rpm on its own. The engine is assisted by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, with a 310 volt lithium-ion battery providing the necessary juice.

Also on, a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a tyre pressure warning system for the run-flats, a panoramic view monitor and reverse parking assist monitor. Further personalisation is available for both Executive variants in the form of a Kiriko Cut Glass package. Available as a cost option for RM98,000, this consists of Kiriko cut glass door trim ornamentation and origami hand-folded pleats on the door trim, matched with either a Black or Crimson & Black interior. headtopics.com

Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung LangsatRANAU: The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed inte... Read more ⮕

Fahmi: Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung Langsat in RanauRANAU, Oct 29 — The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed internet connectivity... Read more ⮕

Starlink benefitting 500 Kg Langsat, Sabah residents, says FahmiOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Almost 1,000 teens tested positive for STDs from 2018 to 2022, says FadhlinaGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapsesThe two sides have tussled over agricultural product exports and critical mineral access since 2018. Read more ⮕

Malaysia's vast experience in diplomacy can aid in mediation process in Gaza conflictPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕