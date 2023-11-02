200 for Southeast Asian biosphere meet in Kota Kinabalu

“The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) has been mandated to host the SeaBRnet Meeting, with the Secretariat of SeaBRnet as co-organiser. “The meeting, with the theme ‘Envisioning People in Biosphere Reserves Living in Harmony with Nature’, will include a special session of The Asia-Pacific Biosphere Reserves Network.
“Some 15 countries, including Myanmar, Lao PDR, Timor-Leste and Micronesia, will be participating in the event. We expect about 200 participants from Malaysia and the international arena,” she said in a statement, Wednesday.A Biosphere Reserve consists of areas that promote balanced relationships between people and nature. Sabah’s Crocker Range Biosphere Reserve is one of the three Unesco Crown sites in Sabah, the others being Kinabalu Park World Heritage Site and Kinabalu Global Geopark.
Also present were KePKAS Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking and Sri Pelancongan Sabah (SPS) Chief Executive Officer Thonny Chee.
