2 opposition activists detained over policeman’s death in Dhaka protests

A Bangladeshi police officer was beaten and bludgeoned to death by a mob in violent protests in Dhaka yesterday. (AP pic)

DHAKA: Bangladesh police said today that they arrested two opposition activists over the death of a policeman in violent protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The officer was beaten and bludgeoned to death yesterday by a mob, photos and videos showed, as tens of thousands joined demonstrations in the capital Dhaka, led by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).As security forces patrolled Dhaka today during a nationwide strike called by the BNP, police said they had arrested two activists over the officer’s death and also picked up party secretary-general Mirza Alamgir for questioning.

“We’ll ensure toughest punishment for those who were involved in the killing,” Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Habibur Rahman told reporters. A police source said one of the two arrested was a BNP youth leader while the other’s affiliation was unconfirmed. headtopics.com

The BNP did not comment on the officer’s death but called on supporters to block streets for three days from Tuesday in protest at the detentions. It said one of its activists was also killed by gunshots in yesterday’s protests though police and doctors said he had a heart attack.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said cases were being filed over the violence, while Bangladeshis fretted about the political turmoil and spiralling cost of living. “How will we survive? Every price is skyrocketing. How will we save our families?” said day labourer Mizanur Rahman. headtopics.com

