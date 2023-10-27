2 men held for allegedly abusing, sexually assaulting orphans

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said one of the victims was allegedly beaten for playing with a phone in a room.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two men, including a foreigner, suspected of being involved in cases of abuse and sexual assault of orphans at a childcare centre in Lembah Jaya Selatan, Ampang. Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the suspects, both aged 27, were detained at around 5pm, in Jalan Sri Kemuning, Ampang, after two reports were filed.

"The police reports were lodged by two orphans, aged 13 and 14, at the Ampang Jaya police station at 1.36pm and 2.03pm respectively," he said in a statement. According to Azam, initial investigations revealed that one of the victims was allegedly beaten for playing with a phone in a room.

"(The victim) had bruises on the left thigh and calf, and swelling on the left cheek, while the other complainant did not sustain any injuries," he added.

“(The victim) had bruises on the left thigh and calf, and swelling on the left cheek, while the other complainant did not sustain any injuries,” he added.“Both suspects, who work as caretakers at the childcare centre, have been remanded until Nov 2,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

