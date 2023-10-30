2 dead in shooting among Florida Halloween revelers, man arrested

Tampa police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa following the shooting. (AP pic)

TAMPA: Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a man suspected of killing two people in gun violence that sparked chaos on Sunday around a clutch of bars and clubs as people celebrated Halloween, authorities said.Tyrell Stephen Phillips, 22, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man following a pre-dawn clash between two groups in the historic Tampa neighborhood of Ybor City, police said.

The altercation unfolded as hundreds of people filled the streets as night spots closed after an evening of Halloween-themed celebrations, then scrambled for cover at the sound of gunfire. Videos on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed pandemonium as people ran through the dark while at least a dozen shots rang out. In some of the footage, police officers were seen hurrying to help people in costumes bleeding on sidewalks. headtopics.com

Two people were killed and 16 were taken to hospital with injuries, 15 of them with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. Many of the injured, who ranged in age from 18 to 27, were treated and released, but five remained in hospital, police said.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said witness tips to investigators played key role in helping police identify and arrest the suspected gunman. It was not clear if any other suspects were being sought.

Tokyo's Shibuya Area Bans Alcohol Due to Fears of Overcrowding During Halloween CelebrationsLast year, the world was left shocked after over 150 people, mostly young costumed partygoers in their teens and 20s were killed in a crowd surge and stampede Read more ⮕

WATCH: Ghostbusters Keep KL Safe This Halloween By Catching Ghosts Around TownNow, the city may be plagued with (people dressed up as) ghosts during this creepy period but we definitely know who to call! The Ghostbusters! Read more ⮕

South Koreans hold subdued Halloween celebrations a year after party crush killed about 160 peopleOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

S. Korean nightlife district mourns dead 1 year after Halloween crushMost of the people who died in the crowd crush in Itaewon were aged in their 20s and 30s. Read more ⮕

Dengue: 16 compounds issued in TuaranTuaran: Sixteen compounds have been issued to residents following a reported case of dengue fever in Taman Sri Rugading, here. Read more ⮕

At least 2 killed, 18 injured in shoot-out in TampaThe fight between two groups broke out in the midst of Halloween festivities in the historic Ybor City. Read more ⮕