2 anggota polis bebas tuduhan rasuah RM300

Jenayah itu didakwa berlaku antara jam 1 tengah hari hingga 3.50 petang pada 4 Julai 2016 di hadapan bangunan Oceanus Waterfront Mall, di sini. Mereka didakwa bersama mengikut Seksyen 17(a) Akta Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) 2009 memperuntukkan hukuman penjara sehingga 20 tahun dan denda tidak kurang lima kali ganda jumlah suapan yang diterima atau RM10,000 , yang mana lebih tinggi, atas sabitan.Pihak pendakwaan telah memanggil 14 saksi semasa perbicaraan.

Pendakwaan dikendalikan Pegawai Pendakwa Norsham Saharom dari SPRM manakala kedua-dua mereka diwakili peguam Nurshalilah Fauzan Mailin.

